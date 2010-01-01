BANTOP, established in 2020, is a versatile company dedicated to the supply of a wide array of products, with a particular emphasis on military hardware, IT accessories, and essential office equipment for businesses.
We are a company that excels in both importing and exporting essential everyday products. Our primary focus centers on military hardware, IT gadgets, computer accessories, stationery items, furniture, office equipment and more.
Dr. Col Shahidul Islam, psc (Retd), dedicated twenty-seven years of his career to the Bangladesh Army, retiring voluntarily as a Colonel in 2019. His military journey, initially as a signaler, led him to hone his expertise in telecommunication and IT.
To offer the highest quality and costeffective import and export services, driven by unwavering customer focus, ongoing enhancements, and trust, all aimed at exceeding our customers' expectations
Establish BanTop as the most trusted brand in the Supply Chain Industry within Bangladesh
Reliability is our foundation. We prioritize consistency, trust, and timely delivery. We're dedicated to being a dependable partner, ensuring our clients' success.
Open today
09:00 – 17:00
Address: House # 36/B, Road # 02,
Block # D, Bashundhara, Dhaka-1219
Phone: +8801312244735
e-mail: rezaulbhuiyan90@gmail.com
